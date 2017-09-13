General Security eases permit rules for Syrians

General Security Tuesday amended visa regulations for Syrian nationals in Lebanon by easing the process of renewal for work-related sponsorships, a General Security statement said. Until Dec. 31, under the new regulations, Syrians in Lebanon on work visas will have the option to transfer their sponsorships from one sponsor to another from within the country, as long as their current sponsor agrees to the change. In the past, Syrian laborers could only move from one employer to the next after departing Lebanese territory and returning under the new sponsorship.



The source added that Syrian nationals who entered Lebanon legally for tourism purposes after Jan. 4, 2015, and have overstayed their visa could now pay a financial settlement to General Security in order to leave the country or renew their visa.



The General Security's decision was also well received by a Syrian worker at a Downtown Beirut sandwich shop.

...