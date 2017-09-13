Hariri forges economic, military ties on Russia visit

Russia will look to strengthen the Lebanese Army as well as Lebanon's economy and trade, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Tuesday during his first official visit to the country as premier, one day before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The premier called for raising bilateral economic ties with Russia to the same level as the two countries' political ties.



Touching on the Syrian refugee crisis, Hariri told Lavrov that Lebanon was looking at ways to include a settlement for displaced people in any future political settlement reached with Syrian groups.



During Hariri's meeting with Medvedev, the Lebanese prime minister reiterated his hope for the return of Syrian refugees to be included in any future solution to the Syrian crisis.



Medvedev responded by congratulating Lebanon for its defeat of terrorist groups and expressed Russia's willingness to maintain cooperation in fighting terrorism.



Hariri also reiterated his hopes for deepening economic ties with Russia.



Following the meeting, Hariri and the Lebanese officials were invited to a lunch in their honor by the Russian prime minister.

