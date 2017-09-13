Hariri and Putin talk trade, security

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi at the Russian president's summer residence.



Prior to the meeting, Hariri said the talks would revolve around increased economic and military ties between the two countries.



"We will discuss all these things and hopefully come out with positive results," Hariri added.



During his official visit to Russia, Hariri has so far met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

...