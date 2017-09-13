Palestinians warn of the emptying Lebanon camps

The representatives of Palestinian factions in Lebanon Wednesday warned against the growing trend of refugee camp residents moving out of the cantons for other areas of the country.



Palestine Liberation Organization representatives, Fatah Movement Secretary Fathi Abu al-Ardat and other senior officials of Palestinian parties in Lebanon attended the meeting, which also discussed follow-up measures to ensure stability in Sidon's Ain al-Hilweh camp after recent clashes.



However, the Lebanese Palestinian Dialogue Committee, which brings together many of the main Lebanese political factions, approved a national strategy for Palestinian refugees in July.

