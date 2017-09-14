Blame game over plastic addiction

With consumption and production reportedly on the rise, Lebanon's seeming addiction to plastic raises questions of regulation and the role of the private sector.



Khalil Cherry, secretary-general of the Association of Lebanese Industrialists – a lobbying group for industries – admitted that no official reports have been released concerning the number of plastic products produced and consumed by the public. Also the owner of the Plastic Chemical Company, Cherry estimated that about 120,000 tons of raw materials are imported to produce plastic annually, although he noted that some companies also recycle old plastic to create new products.



Greenpeace estimates that approximately 700 tons of plastic are generated daily in Lebanon.



While Kayed did not give specific evidence regarding the relationship between the government and the plastic industry, he was confident that such a relationship existed.



Both Cherry and Abboud denied this, saying ties between the government and the industry were minimal, existing mainly at lower levels.

...