NGO offers Lebanon its first national suicide help line

A local mental health NGO has established a national suicide prevention hotline – the first of its kind in Lebanon – a statement from the organization announced Wednesday. Embrace, an organization that, among other things, is dedicated to providing mental health care to people with suicidal thoughts or tendencies, launched the hotline Tuesday.



Embrace is a nonprofit organization launched in 2013 .



There is growing concern about suicide and mental illnesses in Lebanon, Embrace's statement said.



According to the NGO, one person ends their own life every three days in Lebanon, but the number of people who are attempting suicide is much higher.



The NGO hopes the help line might reduce the suicide rate by up to 57 percent.

