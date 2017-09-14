Impact of Syrian conflict in focus at AUB

With recent developments in the Syrian conflict raising questions of a settlement to the crisis, focus has begun to turn to the two contentious and intertwined matters of reconstruction and refugee return.



The humanitarian impact of Syria's ongoing war has been immense, with more than half of Syria's prewar population displaced and the physical impact no less astounding.



The future possible timeline for rebuilding the country also has a direct impact on the over 1 million Syrian refugees and between 30,000 and 40,000 Palestinian refugees from Syria currently in Lebanon.



Even without reconstruction costs, the Syrian war has already caused an estimated loss of $226 billion, Onder's report found – equivalent to four times its 2010 GDP.

...