IMF praises Lebanon’s resilience, cautions on debt

Lebanon's economy has shown resilience despite the burden of hosting refugees from Syria's grinding war, but Beirut should rein in its sovereign debt, the International Monetary Fund cautioned Wednesday.



The statement added that the IMF delegation said it would back Lebanon's new economic policies and the fight against corruption.



Jarvis told Aoun the IMF was ready to continue its support for Lebanon in the financial and economic fields and to put its expertise at the disposal of the government.



Separately Wednesday, Speaker Nabih Berri called for parliamentary polls to be held sooner than the agreed date next year if magnetic voting cards, part of the new electoral law, were not secured soon.



Lebanon plans to hold its first legislative elections in nine years in May next year after Parliament ratified a new vote draft law on June 16 .



In approving the new vote law, MPs also extended Parliament's term for 11 months to give time to prepare for the magnetic cards.



Earlier this month, Israel began its largest military drills in almost two decades near the border with Lebanon, simulating a battle against Hezbollah.

...