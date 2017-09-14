Army raid uncovers arms cache in Arsal

A building complex owned by the Arsal-based Sheikh Mustafa al-Hujeiri was raided by the Army Wednesday, a senior military source told The Daily Star. The Army later said in a statement that the raid on the complex, which is located in the northeastern border town of Arsal, was conducted within the larger framework of the manhunt for Hujeiri.



Wednesday's raid came after the Army announced Tuesday that its units had seized an arms warehouse on the outskirts of Arsal.



While patrolling Wadi Hmayyed, an Army Intelligence unit found a collection of explosive devices, an Army statement said.

...