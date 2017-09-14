Beirut, Moscow embark on new path with stronger ties

Lebanon and Russia look set to turn a new page after Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday was assured by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would assist Lebanon to remain insulated from conflicts in the region.



On collaboration with Russia in relation to the conflict in Syria, Hariri said there was excellent cooperation between intelligence agencies.



Hariri has said his talks with the Russian leader would revolve around increased economic and military ties between the two countries.



Elaborating on potential military aid, Hariri said discussions touched on ways to facilitate the purchase of Russian weapons via a credit line, as well as Russia's military assistance to Lebanon.



Putin and Hariri addressed recent speculation about an imminent solution to the Syrian war.



Hariri later gave an interview on Rossiya 24 TV channel regarding the participation of Russian companies in Lebanese oil and gas exploration where he reiterated points raised with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.



Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin, who also attended the meetings in Russia, told Al-Liwaa that the joint military committee of Lebanon and Russia would be meeting to discuss Lebanon's military needs.

