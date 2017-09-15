Klink claims she was fined for ‘kissing while driving’

Media sensation and singer Myriam Klink told fans Thursday that she had received a traffic fine for kissing while driving, sharing an alleged photo of her fine via Instagram.



The clip featured a scantily clad Klink alongside Lebanese singer Jad Khalife.



The singer's 2012 "Klink Revolution" music video featured a hotpants-wearing, gun-toting Klink strolling through a cemetery and criticizing Lebanon's elites.



In 2014, Klink stuck to her guns following criticism of the singer's decision to meet with President Bashar Assad of Syria.

