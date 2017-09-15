Can more provinces fix Lebanon’s problems?

That's good news for the residents of Kesrouan and Jbeil. Last month, Parliament passed a bill making those two districts a new province – meaning sometime in the future, residents might not need to travel all the way down to Baabda for many administrative services, a blessing for anyone who's battled the constant, miserable traffic on the highway north of Beirut.



This is the reason Neamatallah Abi Nasr, the measure's sponsor and a Kesrouan MP with the Free Patriotic Movement, gives for his bill: making people's lives easier.



Indeed, assuming President Michel Aoun, himself a former Kesrouan MP, has signed the bill into law – and Abi Nasr tells The Daily Star he already has – implementation will fall to the Cabinet, meaning there are still several obstacles that will keep Kesrouanis and Jbeilis on the road to Baabda for the foreseeable future



Provinces have no locally elected officials in Lebanon; they are fully controlled by the national government.

...