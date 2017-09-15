Meeting the victims behind the technical STL case

"Many Lebanese criticize the tribunal, saying it will amount to nothing," Maria al-Kasti said, "but we feel that the court will find justice.



Over the course of six recent hearings of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, designated victims – among them Kasti and Khallouf – gave testimony on the devastating knock-on consequences of the 2005 Beirut bombing that targeted former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, killing him and 21 others.



The recent sessions in which Khallouf, Kasti and multiple other victims gave testimony marked a significant shift in the emotional register of the STL.



The recent sessions focusing on testimony given by victims has reinvigorated both judges and lawyers heretofore swamped in the technical details of the case, the legal representative of the victims, Peter Haynes, said.



Despite the cathartic effect of the recent sessions, the 72 individuals classified by the STL as victims of the bombing will now have to wait patiently for the trial chamber to decide the fate of the four indicted individuals.



Kiat Wei Ng, legal officer to the LRV at the STL, told The Daily Star over email that the relationship between STL officers and victims would not end following the conclusion of the victims' case.

