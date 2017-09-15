Bachir Gemayel memory lives on 35 years after his death

Politicians and celebrities Thursday honored former President-elect Bachir Gemayel, on the 35th anniversary of his assassination. A Mass was held by Gemayel's family Thursday evening at Bikfaya's Mar Mikhael Church.



Gemayel was a senior Kataeb party member and commander of the Lebanese Forces during the Civil War.



He was elected president on Aug. 23, 1982 . But nine days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office on Sept. 23, Gemayel, other Kataeb Party members and innocent bystanders were killed when a bomb exploded at the party's headquarters in Ashrafieh.



Gemayel's brother, Amin, took over the role of president.

