Casino du Liban safe, head says after U.S. Embassy bans staff

The United States Embassy in Beirut announced Thursday that it had barred all embassy staff from visiting Lebanon's only casino.



The casino's newly appointed chairman, Roland Khoury, rejected any claims that the casino was unsafe.



Khoury noted that Army Intelligence and Internal Security Forces have bureaus inside the casino, although the presence of these offices was not widely publicized.



When asked why Casino du Liban might have been singled out in the embassy's alert, Khoury said it was likely because the casino is "one of the top touristic spots in the country".



Officials from General Security and the ISF, when reached for comment separately, professed to be unaware of any concrete potential threats against the casino or other tourist attractions in Lebanon.

...