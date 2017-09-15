Cabinet sets stage for 2018 general elections

The Cabinet formed Thursday an electoral committee to prepare for next year's parliamentary vote, as it sent a contentious electricity plan back to the Tenders Department.



Abi Khalil's initial plan was also criticized by members of the Cabinet for being overly expensive.



During a Cabinet session last month, ministers approved Abi Khalil's plan on the condition that the book of terms governing the lease of the power generating boats was amended, with new stipulations added.



Riachi added that the electricity issue had not been on the Cabinet's agenda, which included 34 items.The Cabinet also agreed to establish a committee to supervise upcoming parliamentary elections.



Despite a large number of pressing issues during the afternoon Cabinet session, both Aoun and Hariri made a point to stress the importance and impartiality of the recently ordered military investigation into the events that led to militants overrunning the northeastern border town of Arsal in 2014 .

...