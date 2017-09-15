Geagea affirms Syrian non-cooperation in meeting with Hariri: report

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Lebanese Forces head Samir Geagea discussed late Thursday night how to "cut off the road" to Syrian cooperation, sources close to the LF told a local daily.



The PM told officials that political settlement in Syria should also see the return of refugees.



Upon his meeting with Putin, Hariri told reporters that Lebanon can play an important role in rebuilding Syria.



The sources close Hariri did not explicitly confirm that Hariri and Geagea's sit-down addressed cooperation with Syria, but said that the local, regional and international developments were discussed.

