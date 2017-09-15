Hunting seasons kicks off, activists skeptical

Hunting season in Lebanon kicked off Friday while the Lebanese Bird Conservation Coalition (LBCC) released a statement saying it had "mixed emotions".



The coalition voiced its support for President Michel Aoun's "Peace Accord with birds and nature" as well as the official visit earlier this month from Germany's Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS).



Hoping for hunters to open a new chapter this season in bird conservation for Lebanon, the LBCC called on the Lebanese government to fast-track the process to become a full signatory to the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS).

