Lawyers push for Judicial Council to investigate N.E. Lebanon events

Lawyers representing the families of two servicemen have requested Ministers of Justice and Defense to refer cases related to events in Lebanon's northeastern Arsal to the Judicial Council.



Lawyers Youssef Rofayel and Boulos Hanna, representing the families of Lebanese Army Captain Ahmad Tabikh and policeman First Sergeant Ali Bazzal, presented a request dated Tuesday, Sept. 12 to Justice Minister Salim Jreissati and Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf.



Directing the Judicial Council to carry out its own investigation, Rofayel explained, can't be done without the Cabinet's approval.



Rofayel stressed that their request would not supersede the investigation that the Army Intelligence has launched at Aoun's request, but would run in parallel.



Rofayel also explained that more impacted families might join the request for the Judicial Council to open an investigation into the matter.

