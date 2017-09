Picture taken on September 14, 2016, shows the french flag flying the french ambassador's residency in the Lebanese capital Beirut, also known as the Pine Residency or the Palace of the Pines. The palace holds a particular historical importance since French General Henri Gouraud declared the creation of the state of Greater Lebanon on September 1, 1920 from its porch. The Pine Residency will be open to public on September 18, as part of France's Heritage Day. (AFP/PATRICK BAZ)