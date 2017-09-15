Corruption drives youth from Lebanon: Berri

Young men and women are leaving Lebanon because of corruption and a lack of job opportunities, Speaker Nabih Berri said Friday, according to a parliament press release.



The speaker noted the importance of helping students to select useful fields of study.



He noted, however, that many students in Lebanon have no access to education due to their financial situation.



He pledged that every child would eventually have access to an education, and would have the opportunity to attend a high ranking university.





