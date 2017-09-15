Catholic body warns against yoga

A Christian religious body warned adherents of the faith against practicing yoga Thursday, in a communique circulated by the Catholic Information Center.



The Lebanese Episcopal Commission for Social Communication, of which the CIC is a part, condemned the practice as ill-suited to the tenets of the religion.



The Syndicate of Yoga Teachers in Lebanon was formed in 2015 in an effort to, among other things, debunk various misconceptions about yoga and to attempt to define the discipline.



According to the syndicate's head, yoga, as it is generally practiced, is no longer necessarily attached to its religious origins.

