Bus lanes key to improving Beirut commute: World Bank

To those familiar with Beirut's maddening traffic congestion, introducing dedicated bus lanes may seem like an improbable solution to the city's transport problem.



While a number of government officials still have reservations, the World Bank and the governmental Council for Development and Reconstruction are spearheading a new approach, based on dedicated bus lanes, as part of the Greater Beirut Urban Transport project, which is on track to receive a World Bank loan of between $200 million and $250 million in early 2018, covering a good part of its total cost – estimated to be $300 million.



A first part of the project entails the construction of a Bus Rapid Transit system, composed of one or two bus lines running from Tabarja to Beirut, and then within the city along its outer ring, through the Corniche al-Bahr and Corniche al-Mazraa areas.



In the World Bank's view, however, the BRT will clear the way for a variety of complementary projects.



However, some parts of the project could be established at an earlier stage.

