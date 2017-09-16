UNRWA’s environmental health training takes on waste crisis

For the first time in Lebanon, a comprehensive training on integrated environmental health aimed at both the public and private sectors is underway in Beirut, spearheaded by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). By the time it ends, the training, run by UNRWA in partnership with the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education and in coordination with the Environment Ministry, will have reached around 60 individuals drawn from the private sector as well as from UNRWA, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR), the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), the Environment Ministry and the Council for Development and Reconstruction.



This new training initiative, tailored to the specific environmental challenges faced by Lebanon, aims to bridge the gap between the theory and practice of environmental health. Bringing together U.N. agencies and the private and public sectors, the training aims to facilitate debate between the different stakeholders.

...