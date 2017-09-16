Sidon festivals: By Sidonians, for Sidonians

Cities in Lebanon started implementing festivals to market their cities nationally and internationally.



Last week, the city celebrated three days of festivals for the second year. Sidon, which held a festival as far back as 1960, decided last year to revive its festival history by relaunching its festivals committee and putting itself on the Lebanese festival map again.



Consequently, Sidon proved throughout the years the uniqueness of its community in all the events that take place in the city and this fact was reinforced during the city's festivals this year and the one before.



The festivals' organizing company is located in Sidon and managed by Sidonians.

...