Sidon to receive more electricity in 2018

The electricity supply to Sidon and its outskirts will increase once a new power station is completed, Electricite du Liban's southern director announced Friday.



Abdalluh's statement came during a "Dialogue Salon" at the Future Movement's office in Sidon, organized by the movement's southern branch. The event included a seminar dealing with the reality of electricity in Sidon and on the southern city's outskirts.



Abdullah gave a detailed presentation on the state of electricity in Lebanon and Sidon's electricity needs in particular. He pointed out that the new infrastructure would, once completed, fully satisfy Sidon's electricity needs.

