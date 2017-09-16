Ramco to collect Beirut municipal waste

The Lebanese company Ramco will take over waste collection in Beirut in five months when Sukleen suspends its operations, Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani announced Friday.



The joint venture will be responsible for cleaning, collecting and transporting solid household waste in the administrative city of Beirut for the next five years at a total cost of $70 million.



Among the companies' responsibilities is also the installation of collection bins for recycling, which Itani envisions to be a first step toward the development of a waste-to-energy system. A plant designed to combust waste in order to produce electricity is being promoted by the mayor as Beirut's own solution to the trash crisis.

...