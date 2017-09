The Lebanese Episcopal Commission for Social Communication Thursday warned Christians against practicing yoga, according to a statement from the organization.



Its statement comes one day before Beirut's third annual Yoga Festival takes place at the Beirut Hippodrome.



According to the syndicate's head, Carla Moukarzel, yoga as many practice it today is generally no longer attached to its religious origins.



Moukarzel added that many Christians and Catholics practice and teach yoga.

...