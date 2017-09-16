Terror cell members arrested; two kids die in separate incidents

General Security arrested members of a terror cell in Baalbeck early this week, the directorate said Friday.



The cell, discovered Monday, allegedly had connections to extremist group Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – formerly known as the Nusra Front – and was composed of Syrian nationals.



The arrested men were identified as Walid J., Ahmad J., Zakaria R. and Ziad R. They have been accused of participating in the assassination of Army servicemen in Arsal in 2014 when Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and Daesh militants overran the northeastern border town, killing and capturing dozens of servicemen.



ACCIDENTAL GUNFIRE KILLS 7-YEAR-OLD IN NABATIEH



A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 12-year-old friend Friday in the south Lebanon town of Nabatieh, security sources told The Daily Star.



The Lebanese owner of the garage, identified as Mahmoud Saad Houlani, has been detained by court order pending an investigation, the source said Friday.

