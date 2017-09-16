Authorities calm fears after terror warnings

The Army announced Friday the arrest of 19 people connected to Daesh (ISIS) for planning a terror attack in Lebanon, hours after foreign embassies sent out warnings to their citizens to be vigilant and avoid public spaces.



Lebanese authorities had moved to calm the public Friday evening after several embassies, including France, the U.S. and the U.K. issued warnings that Lebanon might be at risk of imminent attack.



Indeed, hardly a day passes without announcements from the security forces, including the Army, of the discovery of terrorist networks or individuals connected to the militant groups Daesh (ISIS) or Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – formerly known as the Nusra Front.



Earlier in the day, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry advised its citizens in Lebanon to be vigilant over the coming 48 hours due to an elevated risk of attacks on public spaces in the country. The alert on the Foreign Affairs Ministry website came a day after the U.S. Embassy in Beirut announced that it had barred all embassy staff from visiting Lebanon's only casino.

