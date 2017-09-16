Uncertainty over magnetic cards mars electoral committee

An 11-member committee to supervise next year's parliamentary elections was officially formed Friday after a Cabinet decree on its creation was signed by top officials. President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk and Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil signed the decree into force in a move that underlined government determination to hold parliamentary elections, the country's first in nine years, planned for May 2018 despite ongoing confusion and uncertainty over the fate of magnetic voting cards, a key part of a new electoral proportional law.



A day after the Cabinet agreed to set up a committee to supervise the parliamentary elections, Hariri Friday chaired a meeting of a ministerial committee tasked with implementing the new electoral law and proposing the necessary measures.

