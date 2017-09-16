Hasbani: threats were always expected after Army success

During a tour of south Lebanon Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani played down security concerns saying officials were always expecting reactions after the victory of the army against Daesh (ISIS).



The minister said that heightened risk was always expected after the Army's successful operation against Daesh on the Lebanese-Syrian border last month, but it was well within the normal parameters and Lebanon remained one of the safest countries in the region.



The offensive against the militants was the first full-scale operation to be conducted by the Army against terrorist elements in the country.

...