The Army tightened security around south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp Saturday after several arrests were made at an entrance of the camp, the state-run National News Agency reported.



The Army statement reporting the arrests stated that the cell leader, Egyptian national Fadi Ibrahim Ahmad also known as 'Abo Khatab,' is hiding inside Ain al-Hilweh.



Late Friday several young men from the camp were arrested at an Army checkpoint on the edge of the camp and investigated.

...