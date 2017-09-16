Gen. Aoun awards medals for Fajr al-Joroud operation

Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun said the Army was the root of Lebanon during a ceremony to honor the military and award medals to soldiers wounded in the "Fajr al-Joroud" operation against Daesh (ISIS).



Gen. Aoun added that the victory helped the Lebanese government to become more resilient and work harder on internal issues.



However, the war against terrorism is not over, he said.



Before the speech, Gen. Aoun awarded medals to injured soldiers and the families of the seven soldiers killed during the offensive.

...