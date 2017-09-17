Hariri reiterates support for military judiciary

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Saturday evening reiterated his support for the military judiciary's investigation into the incidents in northeast Lebanon.



Hariri's comments came after he offered his condolences to the families of Lebanese Army soldiers who were killed by militants belonging to Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham -- previously known as the Nusra Front -- in the aftermath of the 2014 Arsal clashes.



President Michel Aoun has requested an investigation into the 2104 Arsal clashes.



The fate of 10 soldiers remained unknown until last month-when the Army launched an offensive against Daesh militants in the outskirts of Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa.

