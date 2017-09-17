Bassil encourages diaspora to vote

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil announced Sunday that Cabinet would approve electronic voting registration for Lebanon's diaspora, paying the way for Lebanese outside the country to participate in upcoming elections.



The Lebanese electoral law passed this year stipulates that six seats should be designated for the Lebanese diaspora, of which three should be held by Muslim candidates and three by Christian candidates.



Bassil embarked on his trip to Canada and North America Saturday, with the aim of meeting with members of the diaspora and participating in the Lebanese Diaspora Energy Conference in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24 .

...