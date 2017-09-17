Security warnings valid: French ambassador

A travel warning for Lebanon issued by the French Foreign Affairs Ministry last week was credible, French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher said Sunday.



The security alert, announced Friday, was validated by recent arrests made by the Lebanese security apparatuses, Foucher said.



"When other embassies issue [safety] warnings to their citizens with such clarity, we have the option of either [disregarding] it or issuing a statement similar to it," the ambassador added, in reference to security alerts issued by other Western embassies in Lebanon last week that stunned Lebanese residents and visitors, warning of elevated security threats.



The ambassador said the French authorities had relayed their intelligence with the Lebanese side, and their warning had proved valid after the Lebanese Army announced the arrest of 19 suspected Daesh (ISIS) militants.

