Kurds in Lebanon rally to support referendum

A group of Kurds residing in Lebanon gathered Sunday to express their support for Iraqi Kurdistan's upcoming independence referendum, set for later this month.



Waving the Kurdish flag as Kurdish music blasted through the buffers set out in Downtown's Martyrs' Square, scores of people rallied to support the independence referendum called for by the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Massoud Barzani, which will be held on Sept. 25 .



The Kurds, as an ethnic group, inhabit parts of Iraq, Syria, Iran and Turkey, but do not have a state of their own.



Jiwan added that he does not want Syrian Kurds – currently conducting a radical political experiment in northern Syria, based on three Kurdish-majority democratic cantons – to separate from the Syrian state.



Rokstana, 20, said she hopes the world will support Barzani.

...