Young restaurateur who unnerved the nation

The mysterious leader of a Daesh (ISIS) cell identified Friday was until now an obscure young restaurateur in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp with connections to some of Lebanon's most dangerous fugitives. Fadi Ibrahim Ahmad, also known as Abu Khatab, was named by the Army Friday as the leader of a Daesh terror cell planning an attack in the country. The statement announced that 19 people connected to Ahmad's cell had been arrested, but that he was hiding out in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh.



Sources in the camp told The Daily Star that Ahmad, whose full name is Fadi Ibrahim Ahmad Ali-Ahmad, was born in Egypt in 1991 and has been in Ain al-Hilweh for around two years.



The pair are believed to be living in the camp-enclosed area of Tamir Ain al-Hilweh, a neighborhood that straddles the border of the camp.



Palestinian camps are considered off-limits to the Lebanese Army and fall under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian factions.



Sources added that Ahmad entered the camp over two years ago with notorious fugitive Shadi Mawlawi, wanted for planning several attacks against the Army in north Lebanon's Tripoli.



The last time the Army carried out a major operation in a Palestinian camp was the 2007 Nahr al-Bared battle.

