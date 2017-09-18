Let probe into 2014 events run its course: Kahwaji

Former Army Commander Gen. Jean Kahwaji Sunday called for investigations into the 2014 kidnapping and subsequent killing of soldiers to proceed.



Kahwaji has been subject to censure, along with former Prime Minister Tammam Salam, since the official announcement of the deaths of the soldiers at the hands of Daesh (ISIS) militants.



President Michel Aoun requested the investigation into the 2014 Arsal clashes.



Some blamed Salam for not issuing calls immediately to storm the whereabouts of the kidnapped soldiers while others placed the blame on Kahwaji. At the time, Lebanon had no president so the prime minister was responsible for making decisions within Cabinet.



Meanwhile, over the weekend, Hariri reiterated his support for the military judiciary's investigation of the events of 2014 .

