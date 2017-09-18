Ceremony honors soldiers wounded in Daesh battle

Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun Saturday said the Army was the root of Lebanon during a ceremony to honor the military and award medals to soldiers wounded in the "Fajr al-Joroud" operation against Daesh (ISIS).



It celebrated the soldiers who fought in the "Fajr al-Joroud," military offensive which aimed to free the Lebanese-Syrian border area from Daesh militants and uncover the fate of the nine servicemen captured by Daesh in 2014 .



He also thanked friendly nations that have helped strengthen the Army's capabilities, in addition to thanking various civil society and nonmilitary groups for their support to military servicemen during the battle and after its conclusion, noting they were a "symbol of the cohesion between the Army and the people".



However, the war against terrorism is not over, he said.



Before the speech, Aoun awarded medals to injured soldiers, many of whom sat in wheelchairs, and the families of the seven servicemen killed during the offensive.

