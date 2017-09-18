Cabinet OKs biometric IDs in upcoming elections

Lebanese citizens will have a new way of voting after Cabinet Sunday agreed to transform current identification cards into biometric IDs that can be used to cast ballots during elections. After a nearly three-and-a-half hour meeting at the Grand Serail Sunday, ministers agreed to implement new rules in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



Nine ministers – including Bassil – were missing from the Cabinet session, bringing the total number to 21 out of 30 ministers.



After Cabinet's session ended, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk confirmed, more or less, that electronic voting would be used in the next elections.



Speaking to reporters following the Cabinet session, Information Minister Melhem Riachi said that a Cabinet session dedicated solely to the current situation in the education sector would be held at a later date.



Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh did not confirm or deny if an increase to school fees was inevitable.



The Cabinet meeting saw heightened tensions at times as Riachi was involved in a verbal spat with Environment Minister Tarek Khatib over the issue of quarries.

...