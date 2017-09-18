Hezbollah's Fadlallah slams embassies over warning

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah Monday blasted Western embassies for a series of warnings issued last week over security concerns.



Following these warnings, the Lebanese Army announced Friday that it had arrested 19 people connected to a Daesh (ISIS) terror cell headed by Egyptian Fadi Ibrahim Ahmad, who is reportedly hiding in Ain al-Hilweh.



Fadlallah also expressed hope that elections slated for spring 2018 will be held without any manipulation and with full transparency.

...