Elderly man beaten by masked assailants

The attack came as no surprise to local residents, who had called for security apparatuses to intervene after threats were repeatedly made on the man's life.



The victim, George Samia, is responsible for keeping closed the gate that leads to Aitanit residents' farms above the Litani River.



An Aitanit resident who wished to remain anonymous said the perpetrators of the attack could be easily identified.



Samia, who was attacked early Monday while he was assisting in the apple orchards of a fellow resident, typically contacts the municipality when he sees trespassers on Aitanit's grounds.

...