Karadeniz CEO hits back at "false claims" about power barges

The CEO of the company that currently provides Lebanon with two floating power ships Monday defended his company's controversial activities in Lebanon.



"The power ships that operate in Zouk and Jiyyeh are 20 to 25 percent cheaper than the energy imported from Syria," Karedeniz Holding CEO Orhan Remzi Karadeniz said at a news conference in Turkey.



Responding to what he said were "false claims" that his company was overcharging the Lebanese government, Karadeniz said the electricity from the power ships worked out to be $3.5 billion cheaper than private electricity operators per every 800 megawatts over a 5-year period.

...