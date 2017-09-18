Gemayel blasts Lebanese gov. for 'forfeiting authority'

Kataeb chief and self-declared opposition MP Sami Gemayel blasted the Lebanese government Monday for what he said was a forfeit of authority to make decisions related to the country's sovereignty.



Gemayel said the way to reclaim sovereignty is to hold by-parliamentary elections as stipulated by the constitution.



The constitution says that vacant parliamentary seats must be filled via elections as long as there are more than six months left in the current Parliament's term.



As for the high-voltage power lines in Metn's Mansourieh and Ain Saade, Gemayel said authorities should pay the extra "$20 million" to extend the power lines underground, rather than above hundreds of homes in the area as planned.



Gemayel also noted that one of the power lines would be erected right next to a school.

...