Syrian Kurdish YPG says it returned to base after Manbij's capture

The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Thursday its forces taking part in an operation to capture the city of Manbij from ISIS had returned to their bases after the mission was successfully completed.



U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Syrian Kurdish forces must return to the east of the Euphrates into territory they hold after seizing Manbij.



The YPG statement did not say where the bases were located. The Manbij military and civilian councils say they are made up of people from Manbij.

...