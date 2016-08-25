Kerry in Saudi Arabia for talks on Yemen, Syria conflicts

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met with Saudi King Salman in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Thursday ahead of wider talks mostly focusing on Yemen's 18-month-long war and the conflict in Syria.



The flurry of meetings come as U.N.-mediated peace talks to bring an end to the war in Yemen were suspended earlier this month. They also fall on the same day that the U.N. human rights chief called for an international investigation of rights abuses and violence in Yemen's civil war, which has killed more than 9,000 people, including nearly 3,800 civilians, and displaced 3 million.



On Thursday, Kerry announced nearly $189 million in additional humanitarian aid for Yemen, bringing the total amount of U.S. assistance to more than $327 million since October 2015 .



It has to stop," Kerry told reporters in a press conference in Jeddah. He said he raised concerns about civilian casualties in Yemen during his meetings in Saudi Arabia.



The war in Yemen pits a nine-country Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia against Shiite Houthi rebels and forces loyal to Yemen's former president.



The night before, Kerry met for three hours with Crown Prince and Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Saudi Arabia's defense minister.

