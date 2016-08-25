Russia downplays conflict with US over Syria weapons report

Russia's U.N. ambassador said Thursday there doesn't have to be a confrontation with the United States over a report that blames the Syrian government and ISIS for carrying out chemical attacks in the conflict-torn country.



Vitaly Churkin, whose country is a strong supporter of the Syrian government, responded to predictions of confrontation by stressing that the U.S. and Russia created the investigative body to determine those responsible for chemical attacks in Syria.



Churkin repeatedly sidestepped questions about the team's conclusion that the Syrian government used chlorine gas in two attacks, reiterating that the report is "very technical," "quite complicated" and needs study.



The Security Council is scheduled to discuss the report on Aug. 30 .

