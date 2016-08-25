Turkey 'planned Syria operation for over 2 years'

Turkey had been planning a Syria ground operation for over two years before launching an offensive this week, but it was stalled by the military and various international disputes, an official said Thursday.



The operation is Ankara's most significant move since the start of Syria's bloody civil war more than five years ago.



Jarablus has been under ISIS control for three years, with the timing raising questions over why Ankara had not launched the operation sooner.



The risk of a further confrontation with Moscow put an end to all Turkish air operations over Syria that would have been essential for any ground operation.

...